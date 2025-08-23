Celebrities

PHOTOS: Nollywood Star Mercy Ebosele Celebrates Arrival of Twins with Husband Kehinde Olasupo

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

Nollywood actress Mercy Ebosele has welcomed a set of twins with her husband, Kehinde Olasupo, in what fans and colleagues have described as a heartwarming blessing.

The actress made the joyous announcement on Saturday via her Instagram account, where she posted pictures of herself, her husband, and their newborns.

In her post, Ebosele expressed gratitude to God, writing: “I am the woman whom the Lord has shown great mercy.”

The news of the twins’ arrival sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages from Nollywood stars and fans across social media, with many celebrating the couple’s new chapter.

Ebosele and Olasupo tied the knot in July 2017, and their journey together has now been blessed with the arrival of two babies.

okay.ng reports that the actress has continued to receive goodwill messages, with colleagues noting that the development is not only a personal blessing but also a source of joy to the Nollywood family.

