PHOTOS: NNPC GMD Kyari, Borno governor flag off Maiduguri emergency power project

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari on Thursday joined the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum to perform the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Maiduguri & Environs Emergency Power Project (MEPP).

The ceremony marks the commencement of the construction of a 50-megawatt gas turbine power plant expected to generate electricity for the city of Maiduguri, Borno State, and environs.

The MEPP is a Federal Government intervention strategy in tackling the perpetual power outage in Maiduguri, caused mostly as a result of incessant vandalism of critical power infrastructure by insurgents.

See photos below: