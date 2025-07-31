PHOTOS: Iconic Afrobeat Star 2Baba Weds Natasha Osawaru in Secret Traditional Ceremony

Afrobeat luminary Innocent Idibia, globally known as 2Baba, has celebrated a traditional marriage with Natasha Osawaru at a low-key, exclusive gathering. The union was confirmed as photographs of the intimate event surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, delighting fans and stirring conversations in entertainment circles.

The ceremony, veiled in privacy, brought together a handful of friends, family, and associates, all bearing witness to a new chapter in the artist’s celebrated personal life. “2Baba on January 26, 2025, in a terse post on social media, announced that he and Annie, his wife of almost 12 years, had gone their separate ways.” The musician, who made headlines earlier in the year for splitting from Annie, has now embarked on a new journey with Natasha, underscoring the evolving nature of his personal narrative.

Sources familiar with the proceedings reveal that 2Baba proposed to Natasha on the eve of Valentine’s Day, adding a heartfelt dimension to the love story that has captured the attention of the music industry and fans alike.





Photos capturing tender moments from the event, including the couple’s radiant smiles and cultural regalia, have gone viral, reinforcing 2Baba’s enduring appeal and relevance in Nigeria’s social space.

Okay.ng reports that, while fans continue to express surprise and hearty congratulations, the couple’s new union adds another layer to the storied life of a true African music legend.