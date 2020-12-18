Photos from the Court Wedding of Kano Man and his American Bride

23-year-old Kano man, Isah Suleiman, and his newlywed bride, Jannie Ann Reimann has tied the knot in a court marriage on Thursday, 17th December at the federal marriage registry in Kano.

The two had earlier had their wedding Fatiha last Sunday in Panshekara, Kano.

The two met on Instagram and Jannie, a mother of two visited Isah earlier this year, their wedding would have taken place since but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Below are the wedding pictures: