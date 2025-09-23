PHOTOS: FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Celebrates Son Jordan’s Call to Bar in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday graced the Body of Benchers’ procession in Abuja as his son, Jordan, joined thousands of new entrants formally admitted into the Nigerian Bar.

The proud father was accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, as the family shared in the momentous celebration of Jordan’s induction into the legal profession.

Confirming the development, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page, posting photos and a video of the event. He wrote: “Happy Dad and Mum. FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, with their son, Jordan, who is to be called to Bar today.”

The Call to Bar ceremony, which runs between September 23 and 25, 2025, is a statutory event organized by the Body of Benchers to usher successful law graduates into the profession. Thousands of aspirants from the Nigerian Law School have now become barristers and solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.





According to the Body of Benchers, candidates had earlier collected invitation cards from its Abuja complex between September 18 and 22, presenting their Nigerian Law School identity cards as part of the process.

The Body of Benchers’ procession, which Wike participated in, symbolizes the formal admission of new lawyers into the Nigerian legal community.

okay.ng reports that the ceremony brought together families, senior legal practitioners, and dignitaries, all celebrating the next generation of legal professionals.