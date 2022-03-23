Photos: Buhari meets APC chairmanship aspirants ahead of national convention

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter March 23, 2022
Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with Chairmanship Aspirants of the Governing All Progress Congress (APC) at the State House.

The Chairmen Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha were also present.

See photos below:

