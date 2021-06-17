PHOTOS: Buhari arrives in Borno for one-day working visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on a one-day working visit.

Okay.ng understands that Buhari will during this visit asses the security situation in the North East, and also address the personnel of the armed forces and other security agencies in the Operation Hadin Kai at Maimalari Cantonment.

He will also inaugurate some completed Federal and State Government projects.Some of the projects to be inaugurated include the 4,000 housing units for displaced persons out of the 10,000 units being constructed by the Federal Government across Borno, the Senate building of Borno State University, Maiduguri, the Borno State Vocational Enterprising Institute, Muna, Government Day Technical Secondary School, Njimtilo, Dr Babagana Wakilbe Memorial School, Abbaganaram Maternal Healthcare Centre and the Jiddari-Polo road and drainage.

