The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned from his trip to France.

Okay.ng recalls that Tinubu had travelled to France on June 27.

Announcing his return to Lagos with photos, Tinubu said: “Grateful to Almighty Allah for journey mercies. Hitting the ground running, straight back to work! #BAT23”

See pictures below;