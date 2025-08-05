Politics

Peter Obi’s Pursuit of Presidency Is Purpose-Driven, Not Power-Hungry — Chimamanda

Renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has openly declared that the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is not driven by ego or desperation for power.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Amazing Africans programme aired Monday, Adichie praised Obi’s humility and sincerity, asserting that he remains steadfast despite criticisms and the outcome of the last general election.

According to her, Obi’s aspiration to lead Nigeria stems from deep-rooted patriotism and not personal ambition. “He doesn’t need to be president. He wants to be because he cares about Nigeria, but he doesn’t need to be. And that is a very important distinction,” she emphasized.

She pointed out that many people contest political offices out of personal pride, saying, “There are people who are desperate to become president, not because they have any good intentions for the country, but because of their own personal egos.”

Adichie further explained that Obi’s values resonate strongly with the Nigerian populace. Drawing from her personal experience with him, she said, “He is one of the simplest men I have ever known. He is genuine and consistent. The person I knew 15 years ago is still the same in terms of his values.”

She lauded Obi’s sense of responsibility and public service orientation. “Peter Obi is not a person who expects you to thank him for doing his job as a leader, because to him, it’s his job. These are the reasons I support him,” she added.

Reinforcing her belief in his integrity, she noted, “There’s a sense, I think, in Peter Obi that he’s accountable to the people. He doesn’t think that somehow, he will lord it over people.”

okay.ng reports that Adichie has been a vocal figure in Nigeria’s sociopolitical discourse, and her support for Obi reflects a broader demand for ethical and people-oriented leadership.

