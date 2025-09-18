Peter Obi Urges Rivers Leaders to Seek Reconciliation After Emergency Rule Ends

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed to political leaders in Rivers State to embrace peace and draw valuable lessons from the recent suspension of the emergency rule declared in the state.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, described the six-month intervention as a constitutional breach that undermined democratic principles in Nigeria. He emphasized that political leaders, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, members of the State House of Assembly, and other stakeholders, must use this moment as a turning point for reconciliation.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu. In their place, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.) was appointed as sole administrator of the state, an action carried out under Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu announced the suspension of the emergency powers on Wednesday, citing improved intelligence reports and what he called “a groundswell of a new spirit of understanding.”





Reacting via his X handle on Thursday, Obi insisted that the move violated the provisions of the Constitution, noting that Section 305 allows such extreme measures only in the face of imminent threats to public safety or national security.

“I just hope that some lessons were learned by all the gladiators in the Rivers State impasse,” Obi said. “Great minds remind us that the only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing. A true leader is the one who admits his/her mistakes, is smart enough to learn from them, and is strong enough to correct them.”

He went on to congratulate the citizens of Rivers State, praising their resilience during what he termed “a season of provocations.” Obi urged Governor Fubara, the State Assembly members, and other political gladiators to embrace peace and move forward.

“The real mistake is the one where we end up learning nothing. Be assured that a new Nigeria is possible and inevitable,” he added.





The Rivers political crisis had stemmed from a deep feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. Their rivalry escalated into mass defections in the State Assembly, paralysis in governance, and accusations of corruption.

okay.ng reports that the intervention, though now suspended, left lasting lessons for Nigeria’s democratic order and highlighted the need for dialogue, reconciliation, and stronger respect for constitutional principles.