Peter Obi Slams ‘Double Standards’ in Justice System Over Ibom Air Incident

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised what he described as “double standards” in Nigeria’s justice system following the recent Ibom Air incident involving Miss Comfort Emmanson.

In a statement posted on his X account on Monday, Obi expressed sympathy to the Ibom Air crew allegedly assaulted by Emmanson but condemned the “dehumanising” treatment she reportedly endured at the hands of security operatives.

Obi alleged that the young woman was stripped publicly, arraigned, and remanded, while another high-profile passenger — accused of delaying a flight and endangering hundreds of lives — has not faced arrest or prosecution.

“This case is not just about one young woman; it is about the double standards that poison our justice system,” Obi said. “Justice in Nigeria must never be about who is poor or powerless versus who has influence or access to government officials.”

The former Anambra governor said the disparity in the handling of the two incidents highlights a systemic bias that protects the influential while punishing the less privileged, particularly women. He argued that this selective enforcement of the law erodes public trust and undermines the rule of law.





While stressing the need for citizens to uphold good conduct, Obi said stripping Emmanson in public represented “the height of rascality and abuse” by security agencies.

He contrasted her swift arraignment with the lack of accountability for the other passenger, calling for explanations from the Minister of Aviation and relevant authorities.

“We must end this selective treatment of the poor or less privileged. If justice must be served, it should be served to all, and it must be served fairly,” Obi stated.

He concluded by urging that justice be fair, equal, and non-selective, warning that a democracy without justice for all is “nothing at all.”