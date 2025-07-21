News

Peter Obi Reveals He Rejected N120m House Gift

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has revealed that he once rejected a ₦120 million house gift while serving as governor of Anambra State, opting instead for the funds to be used to build classrooms in three communities.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Obi, who marked his 64th birthday on Saturday, July 19, expressed appreciation to well-wishers but reiterated his consistent practice of declining birthday celebrations in favour of public service.

Okay.ng reports that the former governor said he prefers that resources meant to honour him be redirected to meaningful impact projects, especially in education and healthcare.

“I recall vividly when I turned 50 during my time as governor. One institution offered to build me a house in the village. When I asked for the cost, they said ₦120 million. I requested that the funds be used instead to build classrooms in three institutions across Agulu, Ekwulobia and Abatete. They obliged—and the impact was far-reaching,” the statement reads.

Obi further disclosed that another group had intended to host a ₦20 million birthday party for him, which he also declined. He encouraged them to invest the money in education, a decision that led to the donation of 200 desktop computers, later distributed to schools across Anambra State.

“In a similar spirit, an organisation that intended to celebrate me ended up donating buses to institutions in need, including the legendary Old Rangers Association,” Obi said.

The former governor noted that he spent his birthday in Rome, using the occasion to pray for Nigeria and urge for a change of heart among the country’s leadership.

“The scale of suffering and deprivation among our people makes the idea of personal merriment difficult to contemplate. This is why I have again asked those who wish to celebrate me to channel their goodwill to support the poor or struggling institutions in health and education. May we all find strength and grace to keep striving for a more just, compassionate, and equitable society,” he stated.

