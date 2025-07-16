Peter Obi Recalls Buhari’s Plea to Care for the Poor, Says Leaders Must Serve with Humility

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has reflected on a personal encounter he had with the late former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a man deeply committed to the plight of the poor.

Obi shared the memory while speaking with journalists at the Third Day Prayers held in honour of the late Nigerian leader in Daura, Katsina State. The solemn event drew political leaders, traditional rulers, and citizens from across the country, offering tributes to Buhari, who passed away on July 13 in London at the age of 82.

Recounting a conversation during the 2023 election campaign period, Obi said Buhari’s words have remained with him ever since.

“I had the opportunity of meeting late Muhammadu Buhari while I was campaigning, and I remember his words till today,” Obi said. “He said to me, ‘please care for the poor Nigerians,’ and that is all I always remember. I believe he did his best within his capacity.”





Obi, a former Anambra State governor and long-time advocate for good governance, emphasized the importance of service and humility in leadership, urging current and future public office holders to embrace the same.

“We have to all learn how to serve our country, knowing that one day we will all be called back by our creator,” he said.

According to Obi, “Buhari’s sincere appeal for fighting and caring for the poor” remains one of the defining attributes of his leadership, characterizing the late president as someone who lived a life of “simplicity and purpose.”

Okay.ng reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest in Daura on July 15 with full national and military honours.