News

Peter Obi Reaffirms One-Term Pledge Ahead of 2027 Presidential Race

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has once again declared that he will serve only one term of four years if elected President in the 2027 general elections.

Obi made the declaration in a statement released on Sunday, insisting that his “One-Term, Four-Year Vow is Sacrosanct” and not a political gimmick.

The former Anambra State governor addressed mounting skepticism surrounding his earlier pledge, stating that critics are judging him through the lens of Nigeria’s broken political promises. He maintained that his leadership would be results-driven and time-bound.

“John F. Kennedy did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and ideals continue to inspire generations,” Obi noted, drawing inspiration from global statesmen who left enduring legacies without overstaying in office.

- Advertisement -

He also referenced South African icon Nelson Mandela, who served just one term despite calls for his continuation. “His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self,” Obi added.

Responding to those who question the sincerity of his vow, the former governor stated: “They are judging me by their own standards – where political promises are made to be broken. But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth.”

Obi emphasized that his commitment is grounded in his longstanding principles of transparency, accountability, and service.

“My vow to serve only one term of four years is a solemn commitment, rooted in my conviction that purposeful, transparent leadership does not require an eternity,” he declared.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Reno Omokri Reno Omokri Sparks Controversy, Declares Only Virgins Deserve Bride Price
Next Article Ademola Lookman Ademola Lookman Hands in Transfer Request, Accuses Atalanta of Broken Promises

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,090.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,780.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Peter Obi
Peter Obi Responds to Psychiatric Remark Over One-Term Presidential Pledge
News
Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman Hands in Transfer Request, Accuses Atalanta of Broken Promises
Sport
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri Sparks Controversy, Declares Only Virgins Deserve Bride Price
Gist
Isabella and Kayikunmi
BBNaija Housemates Kayikunmi and Isabella Spark Controversy Over Explicit Scene
BBNaija
CDCFIB
CDCFIB Extends Paramilitary Recruitment Application Deadline to August 11
Jobs News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like