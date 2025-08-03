Peter Obi Reaffirms One-Term Pledge Ahead of 2027 Presidential Race

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has once again declared that he will serve only one term of four years if elected President in the 2027 general elections.

Obi made the declaration in a statement released on Sunday, insisting that his “One-Term, Four-Year Vow is Sacrosanct” and not a political gimmick.

The former Anambra State governor addressed mounting skepticism surrounding his earlier pledge, stating that critics are judging him through the lens of Nigeria’s broken political promises. He maintained that his leadership would be results-driven and time-bound.

“John F. Kennedy did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and ideals continue to inspire generations,” Obi noted, drawing inspiration from global statesmen who left enduring legacies without overstaying in office.





He also referenced South African icon Nelson Mandela, who served just one term despite calls for his continuation. “His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self,” Obi added.

Responding to those who question the sincerity of his vow, the former governor stated: “They are judging me by their own standards – where political promises are made to be broken. But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth.”

Obi emphasized that his commitment is grounded in his longstanding principles of transparency, accountability, and service.

“My vow to serve only one term of four years is a solemn commitment, rooted in my conviction that purposeful, transparent leadership does not require an eternity,” he declared.