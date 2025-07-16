News

Peter Obi Explains Absence at Buhari’s Burial, Visits Daura for Condolence

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has explained why he was unable to attend the funeral of late President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura on July 15, citing logistical challenges.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV while on a condolence visit to the Buhari family in Daura on Tuesday, Obi expressed deep sympathy over the loss and clarified the circumstances that prevented his presence at the burial.

“It was difficult to come here yesterday but there was no flight,” Obi stated. “Even if there was flight, you can’t land in Katsina airport because it was all closed because there was a lot of dignitaries.”

Despite missing the main burial rites, Obi emphasized that his visit remains timely and meaningful, as the mourning period is ongoing.

- Advertisement -

“It is believed that the mourning continues till tomorrow. So whoever comes today, tomorrow is still part of the mourning and we are all mourning him,” he said.

Obi joined the long list of national figures who have paid tribute to the late president, whose Janazah prayers and interment were held with full national and military honours on Monday in his hometown.

Okay.ng reports that President Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, in a London hospital at the age of 82, and was laid to rest in the garden of his Daura residence, a spot he was known to frequently sit during his lifetime.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article NBS: Nigeria Records 22.22% Inflation Rate in June, Down from May’s 22.97%
Next Article Seyi Makinde Makinde Says Atiku’s Exit Won’t Affect PDP, Downplays ADC Threat

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,530.00
Sell₦1,545.00
GBP
Buy₦2,120.00
Sell₦2,160.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 10 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku’s Exit from PDP Rekindles Hope for a Pan-Opposition Alliance Ahead of 2027 Polls
Politics
Peter Obi
Peter Obi Recalls Buhari’s Plea to Care for the Poor, Says Leaders Must Serve with Humility
Politics
Seyi Makinde
Makinde Says Atiku’s Exit Won’t Affect PDP, Downplays ADC Threat
Politics
NBS: Nigeria Records 22.22% Inflation Rate in June, Down from May’s 22.97%
Business
Buhari’s Daughter Hanan Recounts Final Moments with Late Father
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like