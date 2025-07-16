Peter Obi Explains Absence at Buhari’s Burial, Visits Daura for Condolence

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has explained why he was unable to attend the funeral of late President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura on July 15, citing logistical challenges.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV while on a condolence visit to the Buhari family in Daura on Tuesday, Obi expressed deep sympathy over the loss and clarified the circumstances that prevented his presence at the burial.

“It was difficult to come here yesterday but there was no flight,” Obi stated. “Even if there was flight, you can’t land in Katsina airport because it was all closed because there was a lot of dignitaries.”

Despite missing the main burial rites, Obi emphasized that his visit remains timely and meaningful, as the mourning period is ongoing.





“It is believed that the mourning continues till tomorrow. So whoever comes today, tomorrow is still part of the mourning and we are all mourning him,” he said.

Obi joined the long list of national figures who have paid tribute to the late president, whose Janazah prayers and interment were held with full national and military honours on Monday in his hometown.

Okay.ng reports that President Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, in a London hospital at the age of 82, and was laid to rest in the garden of his Daura residence, a spot he was known to frequently sit during his lifetime.