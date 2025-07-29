Peter Obi Dismisses PDP Defection Reports

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has debunked reports suggesting that he has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the Labour Party and his involvement in broader coalition-building efforts within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) framework.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Ibrahim Umar of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Obi distanced himself from a widely circulated statement allegedly attributed to him, describing it as “false and misleading.”

Obi, who was the Labour Party’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, emphasized that he remains focused on his mission and will not tolerate fabricated statements being pushed in his name to serve political agendas.

“Peter Obi has been unequivocal in his position in the ongoing coalition and didn’t need anyone to put words into his mouth,” the statement noted, urging the public to disregard any statement not issued directly by his media office or his verified social media handles.





The media office accused unnamed individuals of pushing the fake defection story to “satisfy their devious agenda”, warning that such tactics would not derail Obi’s commitment to national development, good governance, and youth-oriented policies.

The clarification comes amid growing speculation about realignments ahead of the 2027 general election, with political camps jostling for influence and relevance.