Peter Obi Denounces Sowore’s Arrest, Labels It a Dangerous Precedent

In a bold statement reflecting his commitment to justice and democratic values, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has voiced strong condemnation of the recent arrest and continued detention of activist Omoyele Sowore by the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking on Thursday through a public statement, Obi expressed grave concern, saying he was “deeply disturbed to learn of the arrest of Mr. Omoyele Sowore @YeleSowore yesterday, shortly after he voluntarily honoured an invitation by the Nigerian Police Force.”

Obi criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the situation, stating, “At the time of writing, no clear or credible charges have been made public, which further casts a troubling shadow over the nature and motivation behind his detention.”

According to the former Anambra State governor, Sowore’s voluntary appearance before the authorities makes his arrest particularly troubling. “His arrest, particularly under circumstances where he presented himself in good faith to law enforcement, should be condemned by all who value justice and due process. From all indications, no urgency or criminal flight risk warranted such high-handed treatment.”





Peter Obi underscored the importance of upholding legal and ethical standards, adding, “To detain a citizen who came of his own accord, without the public disclosure of clear, lawful charges, is not only a miscarriage of justice but an abuse of state power.”

He went on to emphasize the broader implications for Nigerian democracy, citing the Greek philosopher Plato: “Justice in the life and conduct of the State is possible only as it first resides in the hearts and souls of the citizens. When those entrusted with power act unjustly, they poison not only the legal order but the moral conscience of the nation.”

Calling for immediate redress, Obi demanded, “I therefore call on the Nigerian Police to immediately release Omoyele Sowore or charge him formally under the law. Anything short of this would be a further erosion of public trust in the nation’s law enforcement institutions.”

He concluded his remarks with an appeal for equal justice: “It is our collective duty to insist that the rule of law must apply to all citizens, regardless of ideology, background, or political alignment.”





okay.ng reports that the arrest of Sowore has continued to spark reactions from civil rights advocates, political leaders, and members of the international community, many of whom see it as a litmus test for Nigeria’s democratic integrity.