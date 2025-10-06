Peter Obi Demands Prosecution of Officials Involved in Certificate Forgery Scandal

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has raised concerns over the growing trend of certificate forgery among public officials in Nigeria, warning that such acts could normalize corruption in public life if not urgently addressed.

In a statement released on Monday, Obi reacted to reports that the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, allegedly admitted he did not obtain a university degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). The revelation came after the institution reportedly disowned the Bachelor of Science certificate in Nnaji’s possession, stating that he never completed his academic program and was never issued a certificate.

The report cited court documents filed before Justice Hauwa Yilwa of the Federal High Court in Abuja, indicating that Nnaji himself admitted that the university never awarded him the said degree. The minister had filed a case against the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the University of Nigeria, its Vice-Chancellor Professor Simon Ortuanya, the Registrar, a former Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Oguejiofor Ujam, and the university’s Senate.

Reacting to the scandal, Obi stated that leaders who should exemplify integrity have instead become the root of societal decay. He warned that when dishonesty is modeled by those in power, it damages the moral foundation of the younger generation and deepens the crisis of corruption in governance.





Obi recalled his engagement with Indonesian electoral authorities, where forgery or false qualification claims automatically result in disqualification and prosecution. He lamented that, despite similar laws existing in Nigeria, institutions such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fail to thoroughly verify academic records before elections.

“But in my country Nigeria, though the laws are same as in other countries, that forgery is punished by immediate disqualification, the Independent National Electoral Commission makes no effort to scrutinize certificates before the elections, overlooks complaints of forgery and when you challenge after the elections, court will dismiss the serious criminal issues as ‘pre-election matters’ without giving this criminal act appropriate punishment,” Obi said.

He added that even after elections, INEC and other agencies often ignore allegations of document falsification instead of revisiting or investigating them. According to him, this negligence enables dishonest individuals to pass through scrutiny processes involving security agencies, the legislature, and the executive arm of government.

Obi described the trend as a “double tragedy” because some of these officials go as far as swearing affidavits before courts to falsely authenticate forged credentials.





Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the former Anambra State governor proposed a comprehensive reform in the verification process for both elected and appointed officials. He recommended that all candidates submit their academic certificates to INEC immediately after party primaries, at least six months before elections, to allow for public scrutiny and validation.

He said, “We are now preparing for the 2027 general elections. INEC have enough time to investigate past complaints about various forms of forgery and false claims. Our Electoral amendments must include that anyone intending to contest for any public office, whether an incumbent or a new candidate, must submit all academic certificates to the electoral body immediately after party primaries, at least six months before the election.”

He further advised that such certificates, along with school details and study timelines, should be made public within 90 days for proper verification. He stressed that the same rules must apply to ministers and political aides, as integrity should begin from the highest levels of leadership.

Obi concluded, “Criminal offences should not be dismissed as a mere procedural matter. We must end the era where forgery and deceit are rewarded with power. True leadership must begin with truth.”

okay.ng reports that Obi’s statement has reignited public discourse around the credibility of academic qualifications among Nigeria’s political elite and the need for stronger enforcement mechanisms in the country’s electoral and governance systems.