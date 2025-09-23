Peter Obi Decries Killing of Security Personnel, Calls for Stronger Support to Bereaved Families

The former governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the persistent killings of security operatives across Nigeria, describing the situation as tragic and deeply troubling.

Obi, in a message released through his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, lamented the wave of violence targeting members of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and local vigilante groups. He emphasized that such continuous bloodshed undermines national stability.

“The country has been thrown into mourning yet again with the reported tragic killings of our security personnel. Our men and women in uniform have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, dedicating their lives to the safety and stability of our dear nation,” Obi declared.

The Labour Party leader stressed that the contributions of security personnel must not be overlooked or forgotten, urging the government to prioritize equipping them with modern tools and incentives. He also appealed to leaders at every level to treat security as the bedrock of governance.





According to him, Nigeria cannot afford to keep burying its security operatives without extending adequate support to their dependents. Obi insisted that compensation for the families of slain officers is a matter of justice rather than charity.

“Our government must rise to the responsibility of ensuring that the wives, children, and parents of these fallen heroes are fairly compensated and supported. That is the least a grateful nation can provide. It is not charity, it is justice,” he stated.

The former governor further offered prayers for the departed operatives while assuring their families of solidarity.

“To every fallen hero, may your soul rest in perfect peace. Your sacrifice and patriotism will never be forgotten. And to the families left behind, you are not alone. May God continue to provide you with strength and comfort,” he said.





okay.ng reports that Obi’s intervention comes amid growing national anxiety over insecurity and the toll it continues to take on both civilians and military personnel.