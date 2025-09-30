Peter Obi Condemns Fatal Bandit Attack in Kwara State

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has voiced deep sorrow over the violent assault in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, which tragically claimed the lives of several local vigilantes and a community leader.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed that twelve individuals lost their lives during the attack, which included the Baale of Ogbayo. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday around 7 a.m. when armed bandits invaded the Ogbayo neighborhood of Oke-Ode, firing sporadically and targeting vigilance group members. Four wounded victims were swiftly rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical assistance while the deceased were respectfully evacuated, according to Police Public Relations Officer Superintendent Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

In a heartfelt message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Obi denounced the episode as “another mindless act of violence” and called for immediate measures to end the ongoing bloodshed plaguing communities. He emphasized that “No Nigerian should have to live in fear in their own home,” stressing that such tragedies must not become normalized.





okay.ng reports that Obi extended condolences to the Kwara State governor and the affected families, offering prayers for strength and peace amidst the anguish. His statement poignantly captures the nationwide sentiment of grief and frustration with escalating security challenges that continue to destabilize regions across Nigeria.