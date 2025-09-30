News

Peter Obi Condemns Fatal Bandit Attack in Kwara State

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has voiced deep sorrow over the violent assault in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, which tragically claimed the lives of several local vigilantes and a community leader.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed that twelve individuals lost their lives during the attack, which included the Baale of Ogbayo. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday around 7 a.m. when armed bandits invaded the Ogbayo neighborhood of Oke-Ode, firing sporadically and targeting vigilance group members. Four wounded victims were swiftly rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical assistance while the deceased were respectfully evacuated, according to Police Public Relations Officer Superintendent Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

 

In a heartfelt message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Obi denounced the episode as “another mindless act of violence” and called for immediate measures to end the ongoing bloodshed plaguing communities. He emphasized that “No Nigerian should have to live in fear in their own home,” stressing that such tragedies must not become normalized.

- Advertisement -

 

okay.ng reports that Obi extended condolences to the Kwara State governor and the affected families, offering prayers for strength and peace amidst the anguish. His statement poignantly captures the nationwide sentiment of grief and frustration with escalating security challenges that continue to destabilize regions across Nigeria.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Government Mediation Hits Snag in Efforts to Resolve Dangote Refinery-Union Dispute
Next Article Borno Leads Pre-Voter Registration with 6.2 Million Sign-Ups

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 1 week ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Swift Response Saves Ibadan Residence as Fire Guts Generator House
News
Federal Government Partners with Imo State to Boost Infrastructure and Youth Empowerment
News
Abbas: Tinubu’s Tax Reform Will End Envelope Budgeting
Politics
NISO Links Power Shortfall to Gas Supply Disruption
Energy & Oil
SCUML Seals Two Firms for Violating Money Laundering Act
Security
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like