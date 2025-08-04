Peter Obi Celebrates D’Tigress’ Historic Fifth Consecutive AfroBasket Title

Former Anambra State governor and 2027 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has applauded Nigeria’s women’s basketball squad, D’Tigress, for their remarkable achievement in claiming their fifth straight championship at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament.

In a statement released on Monday headlined “MISSION V ACCOMPLISHED,” Obi described the squad as “fearless, fast, and unstoppable,” praising their perseverance and skill throughout the competition.

“Congratulations D’TIGRESS, you did it. You played like true queens of the court… Again, you’ve made Nigeria proud, you’ve made Africa proud, and you’ve made history by being the AfroBasket champions five times in a row,” he said, echoing the sentiments of sports fans across the continent.

Obi went further to commend the players’ dedication. “Thank you for giving us your absolute best, for pouring your heart into every game, and for showing the world what Nigerian excellence looks like. Your prowess on the court was exceptional,” he added.





The former governor also gave special mention to Coach Rena Wakama for her leadership, noting, “And to Coach Wakama, thank you for your leadership, strategy, and belief in this team, you guided them like a true champion maker.”

The win came on Sunday at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where D’Tigress defeated Mali to clinch the title. The team’s victory marks a decade of unbeaten runs in the tournament and solidifies Nigeria’s position as a continental powerhouse.

Okay.ng reports that this achievement is a historic milestone for Nigerian basketball, showcasing the nation’s growing strength in women’s sports on the global stage.