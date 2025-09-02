Celebrities

Peju Ogunmola’s Only Child, Shina, Dies at 24

Peju Ogunmola and late son, Shina
Peju Ogunmola and late son, Shina

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of Shina, the only child of veteran actress Peju Ogunmola.

The 24-year-old reportedly passed away on Tuesday, just a few months after completing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. The tragedy struck while Ogunmola was on a movie set, leaving colleagues and fans in shock.

Filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi broke the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday night, writing:

“Peju Ogunmola loses a 24-year-old son. Her only child. Please, remember her in prayers.”

The death of Shina has sparked an outpouring of condolences from colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry and fans who have taken to social media to express their grief and offer prayers for Ogunmola.

