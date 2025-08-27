PDP Zoning Decision for 2027 Presidency Splits Northern Stakeholders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reignited political debates across Nigeria with its decision to allocate the 2027 presidential ticket to the South. The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition party reached the decision at its 102nd meeting on Monday, while maintaining the current National Working Committee led by Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Although respected party elders like former Information Minister, Professor Jerry Gana, have been at the forefront advocating for a Southern presidential candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), discontent is rising among Northern stakeholders who argue the move could weaken the party’s electoral chances.

Arewa Youth Forum Raises Concerns

The National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima, warned that the PDP risked alienating the North.





“By preemptively zoning the presidential ticket to the South, the PDP appears to be constraining fundamental rights, effectively sidelining potential candidates from the North who may possess the requisite qualifications and vision to lead the country,” Shettima said. “This decision not only diminishes the political strength of Northern voters but also risks alienating a significant portion of the electorate who may feel that their choices are being dictated by party machinations rather than genuine democratic processes.”

Shettima stressed that the move might inadvertently hand President Tinubu an advantage in 2027, as the North could strategically align with the ruling APC.

okay.ng reports that Shettima further emphasized how historical Northern unity in politics could push the region towards consolidating support for Tinubu, despite his Southern roots, if they felt excluded by the PDP.

North Central Leaders Reject Exclusion





The North Central Renaissance Movement, led by Professor K’tso Nghargbu, rejected the decision outright. At a press briefing in Abuja, Nghargbu said fairness demanded the ticket be zoned to the North Central, the only region yet to produce either a President or Vice President.

“Our people are tired of recycled and uninspiring leaders,” Nghargbu said. “Zoning is not just about North and South; fairness must extend to zones that have never been given the chance. Any political party that fails to zone the 2027 presidency to the North Central risks losing millions of votes.”

Youth Coalitions Sound Warning

Similarly, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations (JACON) labeled the zoning “anti-democratic” and a betrayal of the North’s long-standing support for the PDP. Spokesperson Sani Yaya declared it “a reckless move that negates national unity and rotational equity.”

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) also condemned the move, with its National Coordinator, Jamilu Charanchi, insisting that “every Nigerian has the right to contest. Restricting it this way will shortchange those with capacity, integrity and passion.”

Analysts and Elders Weigh In

Political analyst Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed warned that the PDP might be risking its strongest voting bloc in the North. Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), through its spokesperson Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, urged patience, saying it was too early to draw conclusions.

Former ACF Secretary General, Anthony Sani, argued zoning had always shaped Nigeria’s politics and noted it enabled Tinubu’s 2023 victory in the North.

Mixed Support Within PDP

While former Senate President Bukola Saraki supported the South’s turn, describing it as “fair and stabilizing,” party chieftain Yusuf Dingyadi in Sokoto said the move was “unfortunate and ill-timed.”

In contrast, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), through its President Dr. Bitrus Pogu, welcomed the decision, insisting that PDP was simply honoring its long-standing zoning agreement since 1999.

The Niger State chapter of the PDP also declared full support, noting that all state chairmen and the Board of Trustees had agreed.

Regional Endorsements Continue

Christian leaders in Nasarawa under the Christian Northern Nigeria Political Forum (CNNPF) also endorsed the zoning, calling it “a good omen for balance.” In Kwara, PDP spokesperson Olusegun Adewara described the decision as “balanced,” while Yobe’s former Speaker Usman Sugum argued the arrangement could spur healthier competition in 2027.

Political voices in Yobe even hinted that the South’s chance might open the door for former President Goodluck Jonathan to return.

With the PDP deeply divided, analysts warn that the 2027 elections may hinge on how well the party navigates its internal zoning controversies.