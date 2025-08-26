PDP Zones 2027 Presidency to South, Clears Path for Makinde and Other Aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a decisive step toward the 2027 general elections by zoning its presidential ticket to the Southern region, a move that positions Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and other Southern leaders for the contest.

This landmark decision was reached during the 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja, which also confirmed Umar Damagum as the substantive National Chairman of the party.

okay.ng reports that the NEC endorsed the report presented by its 44-member zoning committee chaired by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri. The report recommended that all National Working Committee (NWC) offices retain their current regional placements — those held by Northerners remain in the North and those by Southerners stay in the South.

Makinde, Obi and Other Southern Leaders in Focus





With the zoning outcome, Governor Makinde and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who has been in discussions with PDP stakeholders, are now being tipped among the leading Southern aspirants.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Tanko Yunusa, revealed that Obi is still weighing his options, stating:

“That (possible return to PDP) will be a discussion that will be done at the appropriate time. Like he has said before, he has to protect the candidature of his people who are running for elections in November… He will definitely make his decision public.”

Wike Vindicated on Zoning Battle

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, declared himself vindicated by the NEC’s decision. According to his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike recalled that the G-5 governors had demanded in 2022 that the PDP separate the offices of the presidential candidate and National Chairman between North and South.





The statement read in part:

“They have realised the mistake they made in 2022 and are correcting it in 2025. But is it not too late already, bearing in mind that the only way the zoning can be justified is for the South to conclude its eight years, while the Presidency returns to the North in 2031?”

APC Reacts with Confidence

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the PDP’s decision. Its Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would secure re-election in 2027 regardless of zoning.

He stated, “The issue is not zoning to the South. They can zone the ticket to any part of the world. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is… the President of Nigeria. And the APC is going to beat them hands down because it is performing; it is meeting the yearnings and expectations of Nigerians, which the PDP will not be able to.”

Party Elders Emphasize Unity and Reconciliation

Party elders also stressed unity and reconciliation ahead of the 2027 elections. Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, urged members to prioritize “unity and progress, sacrifice, and reconciliation with inclusion.”

He remarked, “Without unity, progress is stunted. Without unity, victory is elusive… Nigerians look to the PDP to provide relief, restore hope, and deliver healing leadership.”

Makinde’s Loyalists Push His Case

Meanwhile, aides of Governor Makinde have argued he is best positioned to clinch the PDP ticket. His Special Adviser, Dare Adeleke, said:

“If not Makinde, the PDP would not be where it is today. The PDP would have probably gone into extinction. But he led the struggle with his colleague-governors and convinced them that everything is possible.”