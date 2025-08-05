PoliticsTop stories

PDP Weighs Consensus to Avoid Leadership Crisis as Race for National Chair Heats Up

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
With the 2027 general elections drawing closer, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is navigating a delicate leadership transition ahead of its National Elective Convention scheduled for November 15. Top party stakeholders are strongly considering a consensus strategy in selecting a new national chairman to forestall another internal crisis.

Notable figures reportedly eyeing the position include former Minister of Information Professor Jerry Gana, ex-National Chairman Kawu Baraje, and former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi. Acting Chairman Umar Damagum is also believed to be actively campaigning to retain the role substantively.

While the PDP recently emerged from prolonged internal strife, sources reveal that party elders want stability to take priority. One insider said, “We have put machinery in place to ensure the convention holds as planned… Some of our leaders — senators, governors — are advocating consensus at zonal and national levels.”

However, opposition to consensus exists. Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor warned, “Consensus is a dangerous democratic right… Let anybody who believes he or she is qualified market their manifesto.”

The PDP Constitution empowers the National Convention to act as the supreme authority in party matters, including electing officers and shaping policies. Okay.ng reports that at the NEC meeting held July 24, the party resolved to elect 19 new members into its National Working Committee (NWC) at the convention.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike cautioned against neglecting leadership disputes in the South-South and South-East, warning of another potential crisis if party decisions disregard recent congress results.

Meanwhile, the APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said the PDP’s continued factionalism may prevent the convention from yielding a legitimate leadership outcome.

