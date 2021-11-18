PDP NWC postpones North-West Zonal congress

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has postponed the North West Zonal Congress of the party, earlier scheduled to hold on November 20.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.), on Wednesday in Abuja, said the NWC approved the postponement of the congress after extensive consultations.

“The decision was predicated on certain unforeseen circumstances that would very likely affect the conduct of the congress.

“The NWC urges all critical stakeholders, leaders and members of our party in the North West and indeed across the country to take note as new dates would be announced in due course,” Akobundu said.