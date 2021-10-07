PDP NEC approves committee recommendation to zone national chairman to North

The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the recommendation of its committee to zone the position of national chairman to the North, Okay.ng reports.

This was announced by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, during a press briefing after the NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

It can be recalled that the PDP committee zoning had recommended that all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the South will go to the North and those occupied by people from the North will go to the South.

Ologbondiyan, however, clarified that what was approved was not about the executive and legislative positions in the 2023 general elections but the elective NWC positions for the forthcoming convention.

When asked if the date for the national convention was still sacrosanct, Ologbondiyan said there was no contrary decision regarding the date of the convention during the meeting.

“So far, nothing has been said to alter the date of the convention, which is Oct. 30, ” Ologbondiyan said.

Speaking on when the aspirants would start obtaining forms, Ologbondiyan said what was adopted was the recommendation of zoning between the north and the south.

He said that what was expected was for the regions to go and micro-zone the positions to the geopolitical zones, after which aspirants can start obtaining forms.

Ologbondiyan, however, said that the report of Governor Bala Mohammed committee on PDP performance in the last general elections would be considered in another meeting of the NEC.