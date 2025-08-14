PDP Moves to Set 2027 Zoning Formula Amid Talks of Jonathan, Obi Comeback

With less than two years to Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is navigating an intense debate within its National Executive Committee (NEC) over the possible political return of former President Goodluck Jonathan and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The discussions come as the party prepares to inaugurate two key committees — the National Working Committee (NWC) Zoning Committee and the 2027 Election Zoning Committee — in Abuja today (Thursday), in what leaders describe as a decisive step toward the next general elections.

However, opinion is sharply split among NEC members. Some senior party figures, who also sit in the NWC but requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, questioned why Jonathan — who they said walked away from the party at a critical period — and Obi — whose exit to the Labour Party in 2022 impacted PDP’s 2023 campaign — should now seek a return.

Others have taken a more welcoming approach, pointing to the PDP’s deep pool of political talent, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and other senior figures who could mount a credible presidential run without the need to recall defectors.





Unofficial Talks, Personal Initiatives

Sources within the PDP leadership confirmed there has been no formal outreach to Jonathan or Obi at the national level. According to them, those currently engaging the two political figures are doing so on personal initiative, not on behalf of the party.

National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba told reporters the Zoning Committee would be inaugurated today, stressing that the PDP already possesses “a sufficient pool of credible presidential contenders.”

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not taking the speculation lightly. APC Director of Publicity Bala Ibrahim said that regardless of who PDP fields in 2027, President Bola Tinubu would win re-election.

Party Rebuilding After Internal Crisis

The PDP has only recently emerged from a prolonged internal crisis that saw high-profile defections, including 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, his running mate and former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and current Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, among others. They moved either to the APC or to newly formed parties such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC).





At its 101st NEC meeting on July 24, the party resolved to hold a National Elective Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16 to elect 19 new members into the NWC as part of its restructuring.

In recent weeks, Governor Bala Mohammed, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, met separately with Jonathan in Bayelsa and Obi in Bauchi. Discussions reportedly centred on their potential return ahead of 2027.

Mixed Feelings on Possible Return

Some PDP leaders have publicly encouraged the return of both men, including former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido and former Minister of Information Jerry Gana. Yet, party insiders say Jonathan and Obi would be received with “mixed feelings” given their past decisions to leave during critical periods.

One NWC member remarked:

“Well, the PDP has not officially reached out to these people. But some individuals are discussing with them, and not on behalf of the party. PDP remains the only genuine political party that has the people at its center. Those who wrote the party off can now see that the PDP is the party to beat in the 2027 election… However, the PDP will receive both Jonathan and Obi with mixed feelings, because they dumped the party at a critical time when the party needed them.”

Eligibility Questions Over Jonathan

Beyond political manoeuvres, Jonathan’s eligibility remains a topic of national debate following a 2018 constitutional amendment. Sections 137(3) and 182(3) of the 1999 Constitution provide:

Section 137(3) — “A person who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as President shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”

Section 182(3) — “A person, who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as Governor, shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”

While Obi insists he remains with the Labour Party in alliance with the ADC, Jonathan has neither confirmed nor denied interest in a PDP comeback or 2027 run.

The Road Ahead

Debo Ologunagba reiterated at a Wednesday press briefing that the PDP’s focus remains on the November convention. “This party has many highly qualified, exceptionally capable, and performing governors who can become president of this country… At the moment, our attention is on the elective convention scheduled to be held in Ibadan,” he said.

okay.ng reports that the PDP leadership is expected to keep its internal processes closely guarded, with any decision on zoning and candidate selection likely to emerge only after the zoning committee submits its report.

In the meantime, the APC maintains a confident stance, describing the PDP as “a struggling party in intensive care” that “should not be taken seriously” ahead of 2027.