PDP Leadership Race Heats Up as Atiku Steps Aside

The departure of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ignited intense competition among party heavyweights, notably Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, both eyeing the presidential ticket for 2027.

Party insiders, who preferred anonymity, confirmed that Makinde and Bala have widespread support within PDP’s ranks. “There are talks among leaders that Makinde and Bala are aspiring to clinch our party’s ticket. But the race is open and more contenders will certainly emerge as time goes on,” noted a chieftain.

The PDP remains committed to transparent competition, according to another senior member, who emphasized, “The party welcomes anyone willing to vie for the presidential candidacy, in line with our constitution.”

Discussions of zoning and a possible consensus candidate will be central at PDP’s crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for July 24. Internal debate is rife, with some calling for the ticket to be thrown open, while others, like Chief Bode George, advocate zoning the candidacy to the South, a process he described as “ongoing.”





Meanwhile, Atiku’s recent resignation has redefined the party landscape. Explaining his exit, he wrote, “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect…Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a Presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life…However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the Party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for.”

According to party sources, Atiku’s continuous presidential ambition had been a challenge for party unity. “His ambition has always posed a threat to other aspirants and to peace within the PDP,” one leader explained. “Now that he has departed, fresh contenders have space to emerge and articulate their visions for the country.”

Efforts to reach the PDP Publicity Secretary and Governor Bala’s media aide were unsuccessful. However, mobilisation for Bala Mohammed’s campaign is already underway, led by groups such as the Bala Mohammed Vanguard. Mudaddasir Musa, the group’s spokesperson, declared, “Governor Bala Mohammed will aspire for the Presidency…Bala Mohammed is the only individual we believe can save Nigeria from its present security and economic crisis.”

The topic of zoning is contentious. Some argue that opening candidacy to all Nigerians would ensure the emergence of the strongest, most capable leaders. “Zoning is not dictated by our constitution,” a prominent PDP member insisted, advocating merit-based selection.





Within the All Progressives Congress (APC), skepticism remains. Their Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, asserted, “It doesn’t matter who the PDP nominates. The ruling party stands prepared, and defeat awaits the opposition regardless of region or candidate.”

The 101st NEC meeting will also deliberate on whether the party’s convention, tentatively scheduled for August, will proceed.

okay.ng reports that party elders are keenly observing internal and external developments as the PDP charts its future path.