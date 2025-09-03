PDP Governors Defy Nyesom Wike’s Camp, Insist Ibadan Convention Will Hold Despite Threats

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alongside the party’s National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and other prominent leaders, have reiterated that the long-awaited National Elective Convention will proceed on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, regardless of the fresh demands from the camp of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The confirmation came on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the 119-member National Convention Planning Committee chaired by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. Speaking on behalf of the governors, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, made it clear that the governors would not be intimidated or distracted.

“We are not cowards, and we are not afraid of anybody. We are capable of navigating this party beyond the shenanigans, beyond the arrogance, and beyond the impunity of others,” Mohammed declared. He warned that no faction or individual would be allowed to derail the convention, stressing that discipline must guide the party’s progress. okay.ng reports.

The stance of the governors was a direct response to the Monday statement issued by stakeholders loyal to Wike. The group, operating under the umbrella of Eminent Leaders and Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP, warned that the November convention would be “invalid” if their resolutions were not implemented. Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, who read their communiqué, said the group remained committed to equity, justice, inclusivity, and the rule of law.





Their demands included fresh congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra States, a new South-East zonal congress, immediate local government congresses in Ekiti, and respect for the outcome of the South-South congress held in Calabar, Cross River State. They also insisted that the National Chairman’s position must remain in the North-Central zone as established in the 2021 convention.

“That on zoning of party offices: Whereas, we agree with the zoning committee’s recommendations, which were adopted by the NEC (National Executive Committee), that the status quo remains, we further and very strongly hold that there should be no form of micro-zoning for peace and stability within the party,” the communiqué read.

Despite these demands, the PDP leadership insists that the convention is “sacrosanct.” Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum maintained that the party remained the most formidable opposition ahead of the 2027 elections. He added that his leadership had embraced reconciliation and stability even in the face of criticism, ensuring that the PDP stands as a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP is not broken. The PDP is not defeated. The PDP is marching forward; stronger, more determined, and better prepared to reclaim the presidency of this great country,” Damagum affirmed.





Other leaders, including PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman Adolphus Wabara and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, urged party members to set aside personal grievances and focus on unity. Fintiri promised that the convention would be credible, transparent, and reflective of the party’s democratic values.

Meanwhile, supporters of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde described the forthcoming convention as a “done deal.” The state PDP spokesperson, Micheal Ogunsina, asserted that “no force can stop it,” adding that the party would emerge stronger and free from what he called “satanic infiltrations.”

In Bauchi, the PDP chapter dismissed Wike’s demands as “the ranting of an ant,” while National Executive Committee (NEC) members, including Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor, questioned whose interests Wike was truly representing. Osadolor stressed that the Ibadan convention date was “cast in stone” and urged members to prepare accordingly.

With both camps holding firm to their positions, the PDP faces a critical test of unity as it prepares for the November 15–16 convention in Ibadan.