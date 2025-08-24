PDP Governors Accuse Federal Government of Election Intimidation as Presidency Refutes Claims

Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused the Federal Government (FG) of conducting by-elections marked by intimidation, excessive deployment of security forces, and widespread irregularities.

The August 9 by-elections were conducted to fill vacant seats in the Senate and House of Representatives following deaths and resignations of lawmakers. The All Progressives Congress (APC) won 12 constituencies, while PDP secured one. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won two seats, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) claimed one.

PDP’s Allegations of Anti-Democratic Practices

It read:

“The Forum condemns the over-militarisation of last Saturday’s by-elections characterised by widespread irregularities, vote-buying and violence, and calls on Nigerians to be more circumspect in protecting their votes.

“The Forum expresses profound gratitude to members and supporters of the PDP nationwide for their steadfast loyalty in the face of serious intimidation and untold anti-democratic actions of the APC-led Federal Government in the last by-elections.”

The governors praised members for resisting orchestrated defections and insisted that despite intimidation, the PDP remained the party of choice for many Nigerians, especially those nostalgic for what they described as more affordable living and relative security under past PDP administrations.

Temitope Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, dismissed the claims as unfounded.

He said, “What anti-democratic actions and intimidation are they talking about? You contested an election and you lost. It just shows that the PDP have lost it. Instead of admitting that they have failed, they are making up excuses. There is nothing undemocratic in the posture of this government.”

Ajayi emphasized that opposition parties campaigned freely, voted freely, and were adequately protected by security forces. “It is in the interest of any ruling government to have a strong opposition, as it strengthens democracy and keeps the government on its toes,” he added.

APC’s Reaction

Saleh Zazzaga, Chairman of the APC Forum in North-Central, also dismissed the accusations.

“Is there any PDP again? Which faction of the PDP? There is no PDP again now. There are factions. So, we don’t take them seriously. They are divided. So, we have nothing to intimidate anyone with,” he said.

Zazzaga noted that the by-election victories in Kano, Kogi, and Zamfara demonstrated APC’s dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

