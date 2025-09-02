Politics

PDP Explains Why Wike Cannot Be Disciplined Without Petition

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clarified its stance on disciplinary measures against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, insisting that no action can be taken without a formal petition supported by evidence.

Speaking in Abuja, the Deputy National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Okechukwu Osuoha, explained that while there is mounting pressure from different quarters to sanction the former Rivers State Governor for alleged anti-party activities, the party’s constitution requires due process.

Osuoha noted that the party has already constituted a disciplinary committee chaired by respected statesman Chief Tom Ikimi, with Eyitayo Jegede serving as secretary. However, he stressed that the committee has not acted against any member because no official complaints have been submitted.

“People often ask me specifically about the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike — why don’t we discipline him? Why don’t we take action? I tell them: It is not enough to merely say someone has committed an offence,” Osuoha explained.

- Advertisement -

He further emphasized that accusers must be willing to present evidence and testify before the committee for any disciplinary measure to hold.

“When that petition is written and presented, the petitioner must also be ready to come and testify. If the person accused is invited, you must come with your evidence,” he added.

According to Osuoha, the challenges are not peculiar to the PDP but reflect the wider inefficiencies in Nigeria’s political and judicial systems.

“This is the same problem with our wider Nigerian system. It is not just about pointing out anomalies; the challenge is following them up to a conclusion,” he remarked.

- Advertisement -

This statement comes at a time when internal party disagreements and questions about loyalty remain critical as the PDP positions itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

okay.ng reports that Wike’s political activities and his controversial stance within the party have continued to dominate conversations across Nigeria’s political space.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Asisat Oshoala Set for Al Hilal Switch After Completing Medicals in Saudi Arabia
Next Article India Set to Launch Commercial Semiconductor Manufacturing by Late 2025, Modi Declares at Semicon Conference

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,543.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 21 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Tinubu’s Economic Agenda Boosts Naira as Chinese Traders Accept Local Currency
Economy
Shehu Sani Declares El-Rufai Absent in Nigeria’s Democratic Struggle
News
India Set to Launch Commercial Semiconductor Manufacturing by Late 2025, Modi Declares at Semicon Conference
International
Asisat Oshoala Set for Al Hilal Switch After Completing Medicals in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Osimhen’s €75m Galatasaray Move Headlines Landmark Summer for Nigerian Footballers
Sport
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like