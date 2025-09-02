PDP Explains Why Wike Cannot Be Disciplined Without Petition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clarified its stance on disciplinary measures against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, insisting that no action can be taken without a formal petition supported by evidence.

Speaking in Abuja, the Deputy National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Okechukwu Osuoha, explained that while there is mounting pressure from different quarters to sanction the former Rivers State Governor for alleged anti-party activities, the party’s constitution requires due process.

Osuoha noted that the party has already constituted a disciplinary committee chaired by respected statesman Chief Tom Ikimi, with Eyitayo Jegede serving as secretary. However, he stressed that the committee has not acted against any member because no official complaints have been submitted.

“People often ask me specifically about the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike — why don’t we discipline him? Why don’t we take action? I tell them: It is not enough to merely say someone has committed an offence,” Osuoha explained.





He further emphasized that accusers must be willing to present evidence and testify before the committee for any disciplinary measure to hold.

“When that petition is written and presented, the petitioner must also be ready to come and testify. If the person accused is invited, you must come with your evidence,” he added.

According to Osuoha, the challenges are not peculiar to the PDP but reflect the wider inefficiencies in Nigeria’s political and judicial systems.

“This is the same problem with our wider Nigerian system. It is not just about pointing out anomalies; the challenge is following them up to a conclusion,” he remarked.





This statement comes at a time when internal party disagreements and questions about loyalty remain critical as the PDP positions itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

okay.ng reports that Wike’s political activities and his controversial stance within the party have continued to dominate conversations across Nigeria’s political space.