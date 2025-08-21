PDP Convention in Ibadan Faces Uncertainty as Wike, Makinde Clash Deepens

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grappling with renewed internal strife as the November 16 national convention, scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo State, faces a potential derailment following a strong opposition from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Wike, who was once a close ally of Governor Seyi Makinde, has openly declared resistance to the Ibadan convention, citing unresolved grievances and accusing the party of impunity.

Party Warns Against Disruption

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said on Wednesday that the party would not hesitate to invoke constitutional measures if Wike continued to undermine its collective interest.





“INEC has been notified, NEC has approved, and preparations are ongoing. The national convention will hold in Ibadan on November 15 and 16,” Ologunagba emphasized.

okay.ng reports that the PDP leadership insists that every NEC member, including Wike, was formally notified about the convention.

Wike’s Objections

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Wike maintained that his camp would not recognize the Ibadan convention unless the party acknowledged Dan Orbih as the authentic South-South Vice Chairman.





“The National Vice Chairman of PDP South-South is Chief Dan Orbih. If they don’t agree, that’s another round of crisis,” he warned.

He further accused the party of disregarding a court order that invalidated Ali Odefa’s position as the South-East vice chairman.

Divided Camps

Wike’s stance has the backing of his allies, including former governors Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu, while NEC members like Timothy Osadolor and Eddy Olafeso vowed to resist any attempt to frustrate the party’s rebuilding efforts.

According to Oyo PDP Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro, the matter remains a political storm that would eventually be resolved.