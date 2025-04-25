Politics

PDP Chieftain Defends Atiku Abubakar Amid Internal Party Criticism

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Chief Segun Adewale, a senior figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the “Messiah Nigeria needs” to revive the economy, okay.ng reports.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, Adewale urged Nigerians not to write off Abubakar politically or suggest he should leave the PDP, despite criticism from party members like Chief Olabode George and Ayo Fayose, who have opposed Atiku’s 2027 presidential ambition.

Adewale, known as Aeroland, emphasized Atiku’s experience and resilience, stating, “He has been tested and tried… He understands Nigerian politics. He knows our challenges compared to other politicians that just want to grab power to get wealth.” He condemned the opposition within the PDP, accusing dissenters of working for personal gain rather than the country. “All dissenting voices in our party are working for their stomach, not for Nigeria,” he said.

He also dismissed the chances of opposition parties, including Labour Party’s Peter Obi, to defeat the ruling APC alone. Adewale called for electoral reforms, citing his own alleged electoral losses due to a flawed system, and urged Nigerians to unite for change before the 2027 polls. “Nigerians are tired of poor governance, calling for a change and breath of fresh air,” he concluded.

