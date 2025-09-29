PDP Challenges Okpebholo Over $250m Investment Deal Transparency

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded explanations from Governor Monday Okpebholo on the $250 million agreement signed with the European African Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The state government announced on September 25 that the governor secured the deal during the Edo State Global Investment Summit in Glasgow, describing it as a framework for strategic investment over the next three to five years.

In a statement on Sunday, PDP Publicity Secretary Daniel Osa-Ogbegie said the claim had become “a source of embarrassment” to Edo people and vowed that the opposition would not tolerate opacity in state finances.

“We will demand clarity on the governor’s claim of a $250m investment from Glasgow. We will question the abandonment of projects initiated under Governor Godwin Obaseki, and we will shine light on fiscal management practices that appear to ignore transparency and responsibility,” Osa-Ogbegie said.





The PDP noted that while it respects constituted authority, its loyalty remains with the people of Edo, pledging support only for policies that uplift citizens while opposing any that appear “oppressive, wasteful, or deceptive.”

The statement also signaled readiness for intense political engagement, with Osa-Ogbegie directly challenging APC Publicity Secretary Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie and Information Commissioner Paul Ohonbamu to brace for scrutiny.

The development coincided with the inauguration of a new PDP executive committee, which returned Tony Aziegbemi as chairman alongside other officials, including Osa-Ogbegie as publicity secretary.