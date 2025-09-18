Politics

PDP Appeals to Fubara: Stay with the Party, Lead State to Renewal

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has appealed to the reinstated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to remain loyal to the party and commit himself to rebuilding the state after months of political upheaval.

Governor Fubara returned to office on Thursday following the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift the emergency rule imposed on Rivers State six months ago.

The crisis in the oil-rich state stemmed from a bitter rivalry between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The prolonged feud led to instability, forcing Tinubu to suspend both the governor and the state assembly while appointing retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as sole administrator in March.

Speaking in an interview, the PDP Vice-Chairman (Lagos Central), Hakeem Olalemi, urged the governor to demonstrate courage as he resumes duties.

“The governor should not muster any fear, the deed has been done. He should continue strong and be faithful in doing what is expected of him as the governor of the state,” Olalemi said.

He further stressed that Fubara must dedicate himself to uplifting Rivers State, while also strengthening the PDP.

“Fubara must make Rivers great again. The governor should nurture the party that brought him to power into a bigger platform, he should not jettison that party. He should ensure the party becomes stronger in the state and region,” he added.

Olalemi also urged political actors in Rivers to prioritize peace and the welfare of the people rather than engaging in constant power struggles.

“There is no need for us to clap, dance, jump, or celebrate that Gov. Fubara has been reinstated. He has gotten back the mandate freely given to him at the ballot but now weakened,” he remarked.

He called on lawmakers, especially the 27 who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the height of the crisis, to return to PDP and work for the development of the party.

“I will advise those 27 lawmakers who initially pledged loyalty to APC to retrace their steps back and come back to PDP fully to develop the party,” Olalemi said.

Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and state lawmakers resumed their offices Thursday, marking the official end of Rivers’ emergency administration.

okay.ng reports that the PDP stalwart reminded leaders that the dividends of democracy must be delivered to the citizens who cast their votes.

