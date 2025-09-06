Passengers Urged to Rethink In-flight Food and Drinks as Ex-Crew Reveals Shocking Details

As more Nigerians embrace air travel for both domestic and international journeys, concerns are being raised about the safety of food and beverages served onboard.

Former flight attendant, Alex Quigley, speaking in an interview with Women’s Health, highlighted major health risks associated with inflight meals and drinks, particularly hot beverages like coffee and tea.

Quigley revealed:

“Aeroplanes utilise potable water tanks, and often, that water sits there for a long, long time. There’s no telling how often or when the tank has been cleaned last.”





He added that leftover brewed coffee was not disposed of through drains but into toilets, raising hygiene concerns. “I never knew or saw anyone empty and refill or wash them out in between trips,” he said.

This revelation is particularly disturbing for Nigerian passengers who often rely on a caffeine boost during morning flights between Lagos and Abuja or on long-haul trips to London and Dubai.

The former flight attendant also advised against strong-smelling snacks in pressurised cabins. He recalled serving corn nuts with roasted barbecue flavour in first-class, noting:

“When you open the bag, it smells like something is burning on the plane.”





Concerns were also raised over meat-based meals, which may be compromised during flight delays. Quigley stated:

“You’re putting the trust of storing any meat in the flight attendant’s hands… food poisoning on a plane? No thanks!”

Gas-inducing foods consumed before boarding, such as beans, dairy, or sodas, could also worsen discomfort in flight. Quigley explained:

“Air in the aeroplane is circulated, but it’s never fresh. That means if someone passes gas, you’re breathing that in over and over again.”

On alcohol consumption, he cautioned that reduced cabin pressure intensifies its effects. “When pressure is decreased in the aeroplane, the body can’t absorb oxygen as well,” leaving passengers dehydrated and light-headed.

Another crew member supported his claims, warning that drinks like Bloody Marys and orange juice mixes are too acidic or salty. Her advice:

“I always tell folks to drink water.”

As more Nigerians continue to fly, passengers are urged to be cautious with inflight meals and instead opt for safer alternatives like water.

okay.ng reports that this growing awareness could reshape how frequent flyers choose to hydrate and dine midair.