Oyo State Prohibits Secondary School ‘Sign Out’ Festivities

The Oyo State Government has announced a sweeping ban on “sign out” celebrations among graduating students of public and private secondary schools across the state. The decision, officials said, was necessary to address the escalating cases of misconduct, violence, and disruption tied to the practice.

“Sign out” celebrations, which involve students writing on uniforms, staging noisy parades, and sometimes engaging in reckless street displays, have long been seen as a cultural rite of passage. However, the government stressed that the tradition has increasingly been linked to vandalism, accidents, bullying, and insecurity.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olusegun Olayiwola, revealed the development during the pre-resumption meeting for the 2025/2026 academic year with school principals at Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan.

In a statement relayed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, the government reiterated the enforcement of its mobile phone ban in schools, warning that the devices promote distractions, cyberbullying, and access to harmful content.





Olayiwola declared: “Schools must remain free of violence, bullying, and intimidation to protect adolescents during their formative years. The State Government is using this period to officially ban ‘sign out’ celebrations by final-year students in both public and private secondary schools across the state.”

The commissioner further instructed principals to restrict learning materials to government-approved textbooks, stressing compliance would be closely monitored. He also warned against illegal levies and unauthorised fees that could obstruct access to education.

Oyo officials emphasised staff punctuality, teacher commitment, and safeguarding of students as critical to ensuring a conducive learning environment.

Also speaking, Teaching Service Commission chairperson, Olubukola Oladipupo, encouraged teachers to embrace dialogue rather than petitions, while the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Bamidele Oyinloye, highlighted discipline and adherence to rules as key to effective school management.





Education unions, including the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools and the Nigerian Union of Teachers, praised Governor Seyi Makinde for prioritising staff welfare and pledged support for the successful execution of the new academic session.