Oyo State Commences N3.5 Billion Rural Market Upgrade to Boost Agriculture

Oyo State’s Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (OY-RAAMP) has initiated the first phase of a comprehensive upgrade and remodeling of three key rural markets with contracts valued at N3.5 billion, okay.ng reports.

The markets targeted are Aare-Alasa Market in Akanran, Ona-Ara Local Government; Oja-Agbe Market in Iseyin Local Government; and Oja-Oba Market in Ibarapa Central Local Government.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, announced the contract awards in a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, in Ibadan. He emphasized the government’s commitment to transforming these rural markets into modern, functional hubs that enhance agricultural productivity and improve market access for farmers and traders.

“These markets will undergo comprehensive modernization, including upgraded infrastructure, enhanced storage facilities, improved access roads, and other critical features aimed at streamlining agricultural logistics and supporting both farmers and traders,” Olaleye stated.





Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abosede Owoeye, hailed the contract signing as a significant milestone aligned with Governor Seyi Makinde’s vision to ensure food security and empower rural economies.

OY-RAAMP Coordinator, Adeola Ekundayo, detailed the financial allocation: N1.23 billion for Aare-Alasa Market, N1.22 billion for Oja-Agbe Market, and N1.04 billion for Oja-Oba Market upgrades. She explained that the Agro-Logistics component of RAAMP is designed to enhance rural market infrastructure, improve linkage to rural roads, reduce post-harvest losses, and boost farm produce accessibility.

Contractors appointed include Quicbond Nigeria Ltd for Aare-Alasa Market, Lee Fakino Nigeria Ltd for Oja-Agbe Market, and AB-Bond Habitat Ltd for Oja-Oba Market. Ekundayo urged contractors to engage host communities throughout the projects to ensure sustainability and local support.

This initiative complements other ongoing rural infrastructure projects in Oyo State aimed at improving rural livelihoods and agricultural value chains.