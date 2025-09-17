Oyo Police Warn Parents to Intensify Vigilance as Schools Reopen Across State

The Oyo State Police Command has raised strong concerns over the safety of schoolchildren as the new academic year begins, urging parents and guardians to be vigilant both within and outside educational environments.

In a statement released on Tuesday via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the command emphasized the importance of parental attentiveness in monitoring their children’s school lives. The statement read:

“The growing incidents of abuse, particularly against girls, are concerning. Stay alert for any warning signs from your children to help protect them before it’s too late.”

The police highlighted that knowing the teachers, caregivers, and school staff, as well as becoming familiar with bus drivers and security operatives, can play a critical role in prevention. Citizens were also provided with the Oyo State Police Control Room hotline: +234 808 176 8614, where concerns or reports can be directed.

This reminder follows the nationwide resumption of schools on September 15, 2025, for the 2025/2026 academic session. According to earlier reports, while some students returned to newly renovated classrooms and improved facilities, others encountered dilapidated buildings and unkempt compounds.





Education officials in Oyo State had previously dispelled rumors of a postponement, stressing that academic activities resumed strictly in line with the official school calendar.

Meanwhile, in Lagos State, the harmonized school timetable indicated that the first half of the term would run from September 15 to October 31, while the second half is scheduled for November 10 to December 19.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, extended a goodwill message to students, encouraging them to remain focused:

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, we extend a warm welcome to all students as we resume for the 2025/2026 academic session. As you return to your classrooms, we encourage you to approach this new session with enthusiasm, dedication, and a thirst for knowledge. May this academic year bring you opportunities for growth, discovery, and excellence.”

Parents across the country are therefore urged not only to prioritize academic performance but also to safeguard the wellbeing and mental health of their children.





okay.ng reports that the renewed call for vigilance by the Oyo State Police Command serves as a reminder of the growing need for community involvement in securing the next generation.