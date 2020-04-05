News

Oyo governor Seyi Makinde recovers from COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 5, 2020
Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing negative.

The governor disclosed this in through his official Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

He tweeted: “I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.”

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
232
+18
Deaths
5
+1
Recovered
33
Active
194
Last updated: April 5, 2020 - 11:47 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


