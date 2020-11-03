News

Oyo Assembly suspends 13 council caretaker chairmen

The Oyo State House of Assembly has placed 13 council caretaker chairmen in the state on indefinite suspension.

Their suspension was attributed to their “non-compliance to the resolution of the House on submission of status of earthmoving equipment in their respective domains to the House as requested.”

The affected councils are Akinyele East LCDA, Ido LG, Oluyole LG, Ibadan North-East LG, Lagelu West LCDA, Soro LCDA, and Ogbomosho Central LCDA.

Others are Ogbomosho South LCDA, Ajorosun LCDA, Ibarapa North West LCDA, Itesiwaju LG, Oyo East LG, and Oyo South East LCDA.

