Oyebanji Reappoints Taiwo Olatunbosun as Information Commissioner Days After Cabinet Dissolution

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has reinstated Taiwo Olatunbosun as Commissioner for Information, barely one week after the sweeping dissolution of his cabinet.

The reinstatement was confirmed in a recall letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, dated August 18, 2025. According to the letter, Olatunbosun, who previously served as Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, is to continue in his role as Information Commissioner with immediate effect.

Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, issued a statement on Monday affirming the governor’s decision. He said:

“Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has recalled former Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, back to the State Executive Council. The recall is with immediate effect. The development came barely a week after the governor announced the dissolution of the state executive council.”





okay.ng reports that the recall followed the governor’s earlier decision on August 11 to dissolve the State Executive Council. At that time, all commissioners and special advisers were directed to hand over to the most senior civil servants in their respective offices.

Six commissioners in critical sectors such as Finance, Works, and Human Capital Development were retained to ensure stability. Governor Oyebanji explained that the restructuring was aimed at injecting fresh energy into governance and reemphasized his commitment to his “shared prosperity” agenda.

Political observers believe the early reinstatement of Olatunbosun signals the governor’s recognition of continuity and the importance of strategic communication in implementing policy goals.