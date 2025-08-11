News

Oyebanji Orders Immediate Dissolution of Ekiti State Cabinet, Retains Key Officials

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The decision, which was made public through a statement issued late Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, affects all Commissioners and Special Advisers except for a select group who will remain in their positions.

According to the directive, all affected officials are to hand over responsibilities to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior civil servants in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Governor Oyebanji expressed appreciation to the departing members of the cabinet for their service to the state, wishing them well in their future undertakings.

The statement clarified that certain officials were exempted from the dissolution. It read: “The dissolution does not affect the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. Also not affected by the dissolution are the Commissioner for Health and Human Services; Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security; Commissioner for Education; Commissioner for Works; Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives; Special Adviser, Special Education and Social Inclusion; and Special Adviser, Lands, Survey and e-GIS.”

In addition, Directors General serving as members of the State Executive Council are to remain in office. These include the Director General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD); Director General, Sustainable Development Goals and Project Monitoring; and Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

okay.ng reports that the shake-up is seen by political observers as part of a broader effort by the governor to realign his administration’s priorities and possibly prepare for new policy directions in the coming months.

