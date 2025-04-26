Over 50 Homes Razed as Windstorm Wrecks Havoc in Nasarawa Community

A severe windstorm ravaged Mahanga community in Awe Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, on Friday night, leaving more than 50 houses destroyed, okay.ng reports.

Roofs were ripped off buildings while others collapsed entirely, rendering numerous families homeless.

Community leader James Arthur urgently appealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule and local authorities for intervention: “We are writing to bring to your attention the devastating impact of this disaster… Many are in dire need of assistance”.

He emphasized the destruction of critical infrastructure, including a local school.