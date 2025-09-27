News

Over 100 Feared Dead in Zamfara Goldmine Collapse

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

A gold mining pit collapsed on Thursday at Kadauri in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, leaving more than 100 artisanal miners feared dead.

Survivors and residents said scores of people were trapped underground when the pit caved in. Rescue operations were still ongoing as of late Thursday night.

Sanusi Auwal, a local resident taking part in the rescue efforts, confirmed that at least 13 bodies had been recovered, including that of his cousin. “Over 100 miners were involved during the collapse,” he said.

One survivor, Isa Sani, who is receiving treatment for injuries, said: “We are lucky to be rescued alive. Out of more than 100 people, only 15 of us were rescued.”

- Advertisement -

Officials of the Zamfara State Miners Association also confirmed the incident. Muhammadu Isa, representing the group, said some of the rescuers lost their lives after suffocating while trying to reach those buried underground.

Efforts to get comments from the Zamfara police spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls or text messages.

Illegal mining is widespread in Zamfara, where armed groups often control gold fields. The activities have not only fueled insecurity but also made accidents such as this frequent and deadly.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Customs Exempts Raw Materials, Spare Parts from 4% Levy

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 5 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Customs Exempts Raw Materials, Spare Parts from 4% Levy
Economy
Tinubu Celebrates Bishop David Oyedepo at 71, Hails His Global Spiritual and Educational Impact
People
Tinubu Declares End to Economic Hardship at Coronation of Oba Ladoja in Ibadan
Economy News
Afam 2 Power Plant Adds 160MW to National Grid, Says Sahara Group
Energy & Oil
Olubadan Ladoja Appeals to Tinubu for Creation of Ibadan State During Coronation
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like