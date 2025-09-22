Ousmane Dembélé Wins 2025 Ballon d’Or After Historic Season With PSG

Ousmane Dembélé has been crowned the Ballon d’Or winner for the 2024-2025 season, lifting the coveted trophy at a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday night.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward outperformed contenders Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to secure football’s most prestigious individual award.

Dembélé’s season was nothing short of spectacular, with 35 goals and 14 assists in 53 matches, a contribution that played a decisive role in PSG’s dominance across domestic and European competitions.

The ceremony, held at the historic Théâtre du Châtelet, brought together the world’s football elite, but all eyes were on the French winger, whose career resurgence has been one of the sport’s standout stories.





At 28 years old, the triumph marks a personal milestone for Dembélé, who has battled years of injury setbacks and criticism to reach the pinnacle of world football.

His explosive pace, creativity, and vision have not only silenced his detractors but also positioned him as a leader for the next generation of players.

This win also represents a historic moment for PSG, making Dembélé the first player since the days of Neymar and Lionel Messi to bring the Ballon d’Or back to the Parisian club.