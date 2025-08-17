Celebrities

Otega Becomes Latest Housemate Evicted from BBNaija Season 10

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Otega
Otega

Otega has become the third housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10, following a tense live eviction show on Sunday night.

The announcement was made by the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who revealed Otega’s eviction before a live audience and millions of viewers across the country. His departure marks another major moment in the competition, which continues to stir drama, alliances, and surprises inside the house.

Otega’s exit follows the earlier eviction of Ibifubara and Danboskid, who were the first and second contestants to leave the show respectively. His eviction narrows the field further as the remaining housemates intensify their fight for the grand prize.

As the game progresses, viewers remain glued to their screens, with voting patterns and house dynamics shaping the fate of contestants week by week.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByDamilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Follow:
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Previous Article Tinubu Mourns Emir of Zuru, Describes His Passing as a Great Loss
Next Article Arsenal Edge Manchester United 1-0 in Premier League Opener

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,546.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,085.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Arsenal Edge Manchester United 1-0 in Premier League Opener
Sport
Tinubu Mourns Emir of Zuru, Describes His Passing as a Great Loss
News
Sabrina
Sabrina: Big Brother Blocked My Return Despite Medical Clearance
Entertainment
APC’s Victory in By-Elections Reflects Tinubu’s Leadership, Says Bankole
Politics
FG Releases Fresh PPP Guidelines, Hands MDAs Wider Approval Powers for Infrastructure Development
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like