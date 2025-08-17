Otega Becomes Latest Housemate Evicted from BBNaija Season 10

Otega has become the third housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10, following a tense live eviction show on Sunday night.

The announcement was made by the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who revealed Otega’s eviction before a live audience and millions of viewers across the country. His departure marks another major moment in the competition, which continues to stir drama, alliances, and surprises inside the house.

Otega’s exit follows the earlier eviction of Ibifubara and Danboskid, who were the first and second contestants to leave the show respectively. His eviction narrows the field further as the remaining housemates intensify their fight for the grand prize.

As the game progresses, viewers remain glued to their screens, with voting patterns and house dynamics shaping the fate of contestants week by week.