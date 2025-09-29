Energy & Oil

Otedola Files ₦1 billion Libel Suit, Denies Fuel Subsidy Allegations

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read
Femi Otedola
Femi Otedola

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has rejected claims linking him to Nigeria’s fuel subsidy fraud, describing the allegations by Umar Sani, former media aide to ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, as false and malicious.

Otedola clarified that his company, Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited, never participated in the Petroleum Subsidy Fund (PSF) scheme, as it only traded in diesel, a deregulated product outside the subsidy framework. He noted that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was the only eligible product under the subsidy system.

He further recalled that, as a member of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Economic Team, he was the whistleblower who first raised alarm about the fraud, prompting investigations by the National Assembly. “If I were complicit in subsidy theft, would I be the one to raise the alarm and blow the whistle on myself?” Otedola asked.

Addressing the 2012 incident involving former lawmaker Farouk Lawan, Otedola said the funds he handed over were part of a Department of State Services sting operation that later secured Lawan’s conviction for bribery.

- Advertisement -

The businessman also urged President Bola Tinubu to release the full Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede report on subsidy fraud, insisting Nigerians deserve to know the real beneficiaries of the scheme.

On past financial dealings, Otedola acknowledged his debt settlement with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) after the 2008 global meltdown, stressing that he fully repaid obligations by surrendering assets worth hundreds of billions of naira, a move AMCON publicly commended.

In response to the fresh allegations, Otedola has filed a ₦1 billion libel suit against Sani, warning that reputations cannot be toyed with for political propaganda. He emphasized he has nothing to hide and vowed not to allow history to be distorted.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article FCMB FCMB Converts ₦23bn Loan to Equity, Lists 3.16bn Shares on NGX
Next Article FG Secures N250bn for Kaduna and Kano Light Rail Projects, Minister Confirms

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 1 week ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Federal Government Declares October 1 Public Holiday as Nigeria Celebrates 65 Years of Independence
News
Federal Government Launches Education Communication Framework to Strengthen Transparency and Public Trust
Education
FG Secures N250bn for Kaduna and Kano Light Rail Projects, Minister Confirms
News
FCMB
FCMB Converts ₦23bn Loan to Equity, Lists 3.16bn Shares on NGX
Business
NELFUND Closes Loan Portal for 2024/2025, Sets New Timeline
Education
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like