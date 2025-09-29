Otedola Demands Release of Aig-Imoukhuede Subsidy Fraud Report

Femi Otedola has called on President Bola Tinubu to make public the Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede panel report on Nigeria’s fuel subsidy regime under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The billionaire businessman said Nigerians deserve to know the truth about the Petroleum Subsidy Fund and the individuals who allegedly diverted public funds.

“I implore President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the full Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede report on subsidy fraud as Nigerians deserve to know the truth,” Otedola said. “Let the report be made public so the real subsidy thieves can be unmasked.”

His demand followed allegations by Umar Sani, former media aide to ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, that Otedola’s company, Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, benefited from the subsidy scheme.





Reacting, Otedola said Zenon Petroleum never traded in Premium Motor Spirit, the only product subsidised, but only imported diesel which had been deregulated. He described Sani’s claims as false and said he had directed his lawyers to file a ₦1 billion defamation suit.

The businessman noted that he was the whistleblower who first alerted Jonathan’s administration and the National Assembly to the subsidy fraud, which later triggered legislative probes and exposed large-scale fraud.

He also addressed his role in the 2012 bribery case involving former lawmaker Farouk Lawan, explaining that the money he provided was part of a Department of State Services sting that led to Lawan’s conviction.

On his past debt to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, Otedola said he had settled obligations by surrendering assets worth hundreds of billions of naira, which AMCON publicly acknowledged.





Insisting he had “nothing to hide,” Otedola said the truth must prevail and subsidy profiteers should be revealed.